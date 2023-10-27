NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Winds are out of the east Friday afternoon bringing some of that smoke along the I-10 corridor. As humidity increases tonight we will see less wind than the past few nights. That means we have the potential for areas of super fog like we saw earlier this week.

This will likely not be as widespread as conditions Monday morning. However a dense fog advisory is in effect tonight which means low visibility could be an issue. The best chances will be along I-10 and I-12, parts of I-55, and over the Causeway.

Please remember to slow down and use low beam headlights if you encounter fog. Chances will continue for Sunday morning as well.

No real changes through the week in the forecast. Expect warm conditions through Sunday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 60s. We should see partly cloudy skies the next few days with just a small chance of a spotty shower. It does look like a front moves through in time for Halloween so expect windy and cooler weather for the trick or treating.

It looks like we could see the northern areas get into the 30s Thursday morning so get the furnaces tuned up in the house.

