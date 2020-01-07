Potent storm system to begin the weekend

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

A large trough will move through the Mississippi River valley on Saturday

A strong storm system has the chance to produce heavy rain and severe weather across much of the deep south to start the weekend. This will include southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.

Typically we see more widespread severe weather when the upper level trough is farther south, and that will be the case this time around as it moves through central Texas on Saturday. Expect strong to severe storms to develop on the eastern side of that by Friday night in western Louisiana.

As this trough lifts northeast there will be the potential for severe weather across our viewing area. Right now the most likely areas will be north of I-12 in Louisiana and I-10 in Mississippi.

As usual the tornado risk will most likely be isolated for our area depending on storm development. If there are a lot of isolated cells ahead of the main line that would increase the threat. However several models do show the trough lifting northeast as opposed to moving due east which will take some of the energy to the north with it.

The most likely threat with this system will be damaging wind gusts within a strong squall line that moves through Saturday morning. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible. Make plans now to stay weather aware starting Friday night.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

66° / 46°
Clear
Clear 10% 66° 46°

Saturday

63° / 50°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 63° 50°

Sunday

60° / 54°
Showers
Showers 50% 60° 54°

Monday

64° / 50°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 64° 50°

Tuesday

64° / 53°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 64° 53°

Wednesday

63° / 50°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 63° 50°

Thursday

61° / 52°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 61° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

12 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

1 AM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

2 AM
Clear
0%
48°

48°

3 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

4 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

5 AM
Clear
10%
46°

46°

6 AM
Clear
10%
46°

46°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
46°

50°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

53°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

59°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
59°

60°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

61°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

61°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

59°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

56°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

52°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

51°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

Popular

Latest News

More News