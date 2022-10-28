Good Morning and a Happy Friday! We are waking up to 40s and 50s after Tuesday’s cold front! Nearly 25-30 degrees cooler in most spots than early Tuesday morning! You can expect a warmer forecast for early Saturday morning!

The forecast for these next 24 hours is more active with another front approaching.

This afternoon after lunch, temperatures will top out about 74-79. Moisture begins returning with additional clouds late this afternoon to tonight.

Another front moves through Saturday morning into afternoon. Some storms out ahead of and along this boundary could be severe with gusty winds and heavy rain. The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather, so stay aware! These storms will push east by early evening. Sunday as well as Monday will be beautiful once again just in time for Halloween!