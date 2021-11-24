Possible rain showers for Thursday night

Temperatures will stay mild through the afternoon and tonight with southeasterly winds and increasing clouds. Look for 60s for lows on the south shore with 50s north. 

Thanksgiving looks mild as temperatures climb into the mid-70s. Expect more clouds through the day ahead of a cold front. Rain with that system looks to be a little earlier now so showers will be possible Thursday evening through the night. Overall amounts look low, however. 

After that, another cool airmass moves in for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will struggle into the low 60s on Friday and only reach the mid-60s through the weekend with 30s back on the north shore by Saturday morning. 

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

65° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 65° 61°

Thursday

76° / 51°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 76° 51°

Friday

60° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 60° 47°

Saturday

65° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 2% 65° 55°

Sunday

62° / 50°
AM Showers
AM Showers 71% 62° 50°

Monday

62° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 62° 51°

Tuesday

68° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 68° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
65°

64°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

64°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

63°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
63°

63°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
63°

62°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

63°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
63°

63°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
63°

62°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
62°

62°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
62°

62°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
62°

62°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
62°

63°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
63°

67°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
67°

70°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
70°

72°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

73°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
73°

74°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

75°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

5 PM
Cloudy
11%
72°

70°

6 PM
Showers
38%
70°

Interactive Radar

