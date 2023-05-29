Overall it is a dry Memorial Day afternoon with just a few spotty showers around the area. These will fade after sunset but be very spotty for the area as a whole so most of you will stay dry.

Tuesday will be the same story. Look for just a handful of showers with upper 80s.

Humidity will increase just a little by the middle of the week. Right now most days will see highs in the mid to upper 80s. The week looks to be mainly a dry one as well with the best chance of seeing showers and storms coming on Thursday.