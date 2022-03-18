It is warm across the area Friday afternoon and that trend continues through the evening. Look for low to mid-80s over the next several hours.

After that cooler air begins to filter in for the weekend. Lows will drop into the 40s and 50s by Saturday morning with even low 40s to the north on Sunday morning.

Look for highs in the upper 60s Saturday with low 70s Sunday. It will be a beautiful weekend with plenty of sun and low humidity each day. The next rain chance right now looks like it moves back in on Tuesday and Wednesday.