Plenty of sun on the way this weekend!

A warm weekend is on the way as the big low to the north moves out of the region and high pressure builds in behind it. We will definitely have a late summer feel over the next few days.

Look for plenty of sun through the weekend. Afternoon highs will range from 86-88 and overnight lows will be in the mid-60s north with the upper 60s to the low 70s south.

Mornings will be pleasant but humidity will come back a bit through the afternoons. That coupled with the warm temperatures will make it feel hot through the early part of next week.

Right now there is no indication of a fall front anytime soon. We won’t see much rain chance either through at least Tuesday and possibly longer than that.