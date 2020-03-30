Pleasant to start the week

Low humidity is still in the area to start the week behind the cold front that moved through on Sunday.

Low humidity is still in the area to start the week behind the cold front that moved through on Sunday. We will start to see that creep up as we go through Monday afternoon ahead of the next storm system.

Overall temperatures will be lower than what we saw much of last week. We are going to see numbers of 80-82 through the afternoon.

Winds will be a little breezy out of the east around 10. Look for a few spotty showers through the day. We won’t see anything too widespread today with rain chances around 20%.

However another storm system comes through tonight and Tuesday morning with more widespread rain chances. Look for a 50% chance Tuesday for the first half of the day before drying out through the afternoon.

Still in the mid 80s on Tuesday but much cooler weather moves in by Wednesday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 73°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 80° 73°

Tuesday

86° / 57°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 50% 86° 57°

Wednesday

74° / 62°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 74° 62°

Thursday

79° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 68°

Friday

83° / 70°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 83° 70°

Saturday

81° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 81° 70°

Sunday

83° / 73°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 83° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

74°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

75°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

