Pleasant to start the week

Low humidity is still in the area to start the week behind the cold front that moved through on Sunday. We will start to see that creep up as we go through Monday afternoon ahead of the next storm system.

Overall temperatures will be lower than what we saw much of last week. We are going to see numbers of 80-82 through the afternoon.

Winds will be a little breezy out of the east around 10. Look for a few spotty showers through the day. We won’t see anything too widespread today with rain chances around 20%.

However another storm system comes through tonight and Tuesday morning with more widespread rain chances. Look for a 50% chance Tuesday for the first half of the day before drying out through the afternoon.

Still in the mid 80s on Tuesday but much cooler weather moves in by Wednesday.