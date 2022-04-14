Temperatures are nice this afternoon with mid to upper 70s and that trend will continue over the next few hours. Eventually we will see temperatures dropping into the 50s and 60s by early Friday. Humidity comes back quickly on Friday as highs warm to around 80.

Look for low to mid 80s through your Easter weekend with muggy conditions. Rain chances still look spotty over the next few days. It wont be a washout through the weekend but we will see some showers and a few storms popping up during the afternoon hours. Right now the best chance looks to be on Saturday.

Temperatures will stay warm into early next week.