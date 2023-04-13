Expect temperatures to stay pleasant through the weekend and early next week. The warmest day looks to be Friday as we see highs top out around 80. After that rain chances move in on Saturday night which keep us in the mid 70s.

Cooler and drier air filter in for the end of the weekend on Sunday as we top out in the mid 70s. Look for lows in the 50s and 60s. We could even see some 40s by Monday morning as the core of the cooler air moves in. Monday will only top out in the low to mid 70s.

At this point it looks like low humidity will stick around to start the week as well.