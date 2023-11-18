NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Look for a cool night with lows in the low to mid 40s north and upper 40s to low 50s south on Sunday morning. Expect plenty of sun with highs in the low 70s on Sunday.

The next rain chance comes in early next week. That could also be a chance for some stronger storms so stay tuned for details on that. Right now the timing looks to be late Monday into Tuesday morning. Look for some scattered showers and a few storms through the day Monday with the main line of storms Monday night.

The SPC does have us in a level 2 severe weather threat for areas along and north of I-12. This is the first severe weather threat since March so be ready to have a way to get warnings if issued for your area.

Expect another round of cooler air behind that as we head into Thanksgiving.