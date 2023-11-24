NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A cool and calm night is on the way Friday night as temperatures drop into the low to mid 40s north and upper 40s to low 50s south to start the weekend.

Look for a nice day Saturday with mid 60s around the area.

Rain chances are elevated once again on Sunday as another cold front moves across the region. Scattered showers will be possible ahead of the front, but widespread storms are not anticipated at this time. Look for upper 60s Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures get cooler to start the week with upper 50s Monday and Tuesday.

