Our afternoon high temperatures will remain slightly above average for late-May with highs expected to top out in the mid to upper 80s most days this week. Tuesday several locations could reach 90.

Tonight, low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s for the Northshore while locations south generally stay in the low 70s.

Rain chances will remain spotty Tuesday and Wednesday around 20-30% as a weak front moves in from the northeast. After that expect dry conditions through the end of the week.

Humidity will decrease slightly over the next few days, making it feel a little more comfortable. While the afternoons will still be warm, nights and mornings will be more pleasant. The biggest impacts will be north of I-10 where we will see some low to mid 60s for lows this week.