Pleasant fall weather this afternoon

More great fall weather is on the way as we start out the month of December. It doesn’t look like winter comes back anytime soon but that will mean pleasant weather for the next several days.

Look for just scattered clouds this afternoon similar to Tuesday. Otherwise we will see temperatures warm into the low 70s. Expect a light breeze out of the south.

More of the same is on the way over the next few days. Expect low to mid 70s for afternoon temps through the weekend. Overnight lows will warm up quite a bit as well with temperatures only dropping into the 50s across the area.

Moisture increases just a bit which could lead us to a little fog during the morning time frame through the weekend but right now that chance looks fairly spotty. We stay dry through the weekend as well.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

74° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 74° 56°

Thursday

74° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 74° 56°

Friday

72° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 8% 72° 59°

Saturday

72° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 72° 59°

Sunday

73° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 73° 62°

Monday

70° / 56°
AM Showers
AM Showers 32% 70° 56°

Tuesday

73° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 73° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
59°

65°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
65°

68°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
68°

69°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

71°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

72°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

72°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

72°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

71°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
71°

68°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
68°

66°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
66°

65°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
65°

64°

8 PM
Clear
6%
64°

63°

9 PM
Clear
6%
63°

62°

10 PM
Clear
7%
62°

61°

11 PM
Clear
8%
61°

60°

12 AM
Clear
8%
60°

59°

1 AM
Clear
8%
59°

59°

2 AM
Clear
8%
59°

58°

3 AM
Clear
8%
58°

58°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
58°

57°

5 AM
Cloudy
9%
57°

57°

6 AM
Cloudy
9%
57°

57°

7 AM
Cloudy
9%
57°
