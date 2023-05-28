This amazing stretch of pleasant weather will continue through at least Tuesday morning the way it looks right now. Expect overnight lows tonight in the 60s for most of the area with low 70s in the warmer spots.

Memorial Day looks nice with afternoon temperatures a degree or two warmer than Sunday with upper 80s. Expect only a spotty chance of a shower or storm through the day. Tuesday will be the same story.

Humidity will increase just a little by the middle of the week. Right now most days will see highs in the mid to upper 80s. The week looks to be mainly a dry one as well with the best chance of seeing showers and storms coming on Thursday.