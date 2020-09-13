Plaquemines Parish President Lepine declares State of Emergency for Plaquemines Parish

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA- Parish President Kirk Lepine has declared a State of Emergency for Plaquemines Parish in anticipation of heavy rain, storm surge, and possible flooding due to Tropical Storm Sally.

The parish says that Public Service and Operation Department crews are working to ensure pumps throughout Plaquemines Parish remain fully operational and continue to clean canals and catch basins ahead of the storm. Residents are also encouraged to clean and secure items near their homes.

Plaquemines Parish Government is urging all Parish citizens to begin their personal preparations for the potential threats imposed by Tropical Storm Sally.

Tropical Storm Sally has maximum sustained winds of 40mph currently but is expected to become a hurricane by late Monday, September 14th. Sally is forecasted to make landfall on Tuesday, September 15th.

Effective 12 PM, Noon, Sunday, September 13, 2020 a Mandatory Evacuation will be ordered for the following areas: the entire East Bank of Plaquemines Parish and for these areas on the West Bank outside of the levee protection system, the communities of Myrtle Grove, Lake Hermitage, Woodpark, Happy Jack, Grand Bayou, and Tidewater.

In addition, a Voluntary Evacuation will be ordered for the West Bank of Plaquemines Parish from Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery to Venice inside the levee protection system.

Mandatory Evacuation and Voluntary Evacuation will both be effective at 12 PM, Noon, Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Pre-Registration for evacuation transportation assistance is available and recommended. To pre-register with Plaquemines Parish call 504-934-6940 or 504-934-6690 and leave your name, address, the number of pets, if any (only dogs & cats), and your contact information for follow-up.

Evacuation Transportation Parish Satellite Locations: Pick will begin at 1 PM

West Bank Parish Pick-Up Location:

Port Sulphur Government Building

Boothville Elementary School

Buras Auditorium

East Bank Parish Pick-Up Location:

Percy Griffin Community Center

Shelter Information:

Plaquemines Parish Evacuation Shelter will be activated starting Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 3 PM

We are encouraging residents to find a means to evacuate on your own due to COVID-19 restrictions in public shelters. At the shelter, there will be many new requirements due to COVID-19. Each person that seeks shelter will always have their temperatures checked and will be required to wear facemasks at all times. If you are a COVID-19 positive individual, you will be isolated with other COVID-19 positive individuals in the shelter. All cots will be placed further apart in accordance with the State of Louisiana COVID-19 guidelines. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you will be required to get tested.

In the event Plaquemines Parish would have to activate their point to point evacuation plan with the City of West Monroe, residents that seek shelter will be transported to West Monroe via Plaquemines Parish School Boards Buses and would be required to wear mask during the bus ride and at the shelter. Once at the shelter in West Monroe, residents will be social distanced and those with COVID-19 will be separated from the general population. Remember to include any items needed to sustain each family member for at least 3 days.

• Local Commercial Fishermen that are concerned about seeking safe harbor should contact: Boat Harbor Office at 504-934-6365 or boatharbors@ppgov.net. Safe Harbor will be inside the Empire Floodgate system Plaquemines Parish residents will have priority docking

• Parish personnel are currently cleaning drains and pumping down canals

• Please pick-up anything on your property that could become a projectile or hazard

Starting tomorrow, Sunday, September 13 at 10 AM parish-wide sandbag locations will be open. See below for sand bag locations. Residents should bring their own shovels and only take what they need. Bags will be provided.

Residents can fill their sandbags at the following locations:

• Plaquemines Parish Government Complex, PROWM Building (333 F. Edward Hebert Blvd, Belle Chasse, LA 70037)

• Port Sulphur YMCA, 278 Civic Dr, Port Sulphur, LA 70083

• Buras YMCA, 36342 Hwy 11, Buras, LA 70041

• Boothville Area across from Boothville-Venice Elementary School

• Davant Community Center, 15577 Hwy 15, Braithwaite, LA 70040

• Braithwaite Auditorium, 1253 LA-39, Braithwaite, LA 70040

