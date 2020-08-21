Plaquemines Parish declares State of Emergency

PLAQUEMINES PARISH – Parish President Kirk Lepine has declared a State of Emergency for Plaquemines Parish in anticipation of heavy rain, storm surge, and possible flooding due to Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression #14.

Public Service and Operation Department crews are working to ensure pumps throughout Plaquemines Parish remain fully operational and continue to clean canals and catch basins ahead of the storm. Residents are also encouraged to clean and secure items near their homes.

Local Commercial Fishermen that are concerned about seeking safe harbor should contact : Plaquemines Parish Boat Harbor Office at 504-934-6365 or boatharbors@ppgov.net.

Safe Harbor will be inside the Empire Floodgate system. Plaquemines Parish residents will have priority docking.

• No evacuation mandated

• Parish personnel are currently cleaning drains and pumping down canals

• All Parish pumps are operational

• Pre-Registration for transportation assistance is available and recommended. To pre-register with us call 504-934-6940 or 504-934-6690 and leave your name, address, quantity of pets, if any (only dogs & cats) and your contact information for follow-up.

