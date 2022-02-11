It is so nice outside on this Friday! Temperatures are near 70 and will stay in the upper 60s to around 70 through the rest of the afternoon before dipping this evening.

Look for an increase in clouds on Saturday as a front moves through. It’s not totally out of the question we see a brief shower with that but it will be mainly dry. Right now the timing of the front looks a little faster Saturday evening so expect temperatures to begin dropping as you go past sunset.

That front will bring a brief shot of winter temperatures again on Sunday into Monday. Lows both days will be in the low to mid 30s with highs only in the mid 50s on Sunday.