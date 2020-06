Venetian Isles. Photo by Caroline Knecht

Flooding in Lower St. Bernard Parish

METAIRIE – As Tropical Storm Cristobal moves closer to the Louisiana coast, we’re starting to see flooding from storm surge and heavy rainfall.

WGNO viewers are sending in pictures and videos of flooding in their neighborhoods.

Stay tuned to WGNO for full continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Cristobal.