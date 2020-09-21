Severe Weather Tools

Photos: Tropical Storm Beta prompts flooding along the Louisiana coast

Weather

  • 2207 Yscloskey Hwy, St. Bernard
  • Flooding near Venetian Isles
Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Monday morning in advance of Tropical Storm Beta, which could impact Louisiana in the coming days.

“Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for much of Louisiana’s coastline and the slow movement of Tropical Storm Beta puts southwest Louisiana at risk for flash flooding and river flooding today through Wednesday or Thursday,” Gov. Edwards said. “Storm surge of one to four feet is expected across the Texas and Louisiana coast tonight through Wednesday or Thursday. This could be especially problematic in areas that are already recovering from Hurricane Laura and residents should take this threat seriously.”

Monday

72° / 69°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 72° 69°

Tuesday

78° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 78° 73°

Wednesday

83° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 83° 75°

Thursday

82° / 72°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 82° 72°

Friday

82° / 72°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 72°

Saturday

83° / 72°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 83° 72°

Sunday

83° / 73°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 83° 73°

Hourly Forecast

70°

8 PM
Showers
40%
70°

71°

9 PM
Showers
50%
71°

71°

10 PM
Showers
50%
71°

74°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

2 AM
Showers
50%
74°

74°

3 AM
Showers
50%
74°

74°

4 AM
Showers
40%
74°

75°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

76°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
76°

76°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
76°

76°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

77°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

77°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

78°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
78°

78°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
78°

78°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
78°

77°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
77°

77°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

77°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

76°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
76°

75°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

