Photos: Tropical Storm Beta prompts flooding along the Louisiana coast

2207 Yscloskey Hwy, St. Bernard

Flooding near Venetian Isles

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Monday morning in advance of Tropical Storm Beta, which could impact Louisiana in the coming days.

“Tropical Storm warnings are in effect for much of Louisiana’s coastline and the slow movement of Tropical Storm Beta puts southwest Louisiana at risk for flash flooding and river flooding today through Wednesday or Thursday,” Gov. Edwards said. “Storm surge of one to four feet is expected across the Texas and Louisiana coast tonight through Wednesday or Thursday. This could be especially problematic in areas that are already recovering from Hurricane Laura and residents should take this threat seriously.”

