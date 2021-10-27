PHOTOS: Storm damage in Lake Charles. Possible tornado.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WGNO) — Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night, heavy downpours could lead to possible street flood advisories. Rainfall amounts will be between 1-3 inches in many spots, but the line will move quickly.

This is also posing widespread severe threats with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible. The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a level 3/5 Enhanced Risk for severe weather across WGNO’s viewing area.

The timing will be between 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. across southeast Louisiana. We’ve already had several tornado warnings today, so stay aware. A watch is issued until 10:00 p.m.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m., viewer photos began coming in, showing damage possibly caused by a tornado in Lake Charles.

The damage seen in the viewer photos is extensive. Several homes received moderate damage, while others look to have been leveled. Many fences and trees were downed.

The National Weather Service will not be able to confirm if this was in fact a tornado until sometime Thursday.

  • 10/27 – Storm damage in Lake Charles. Photo courtesy Jarred Abshire.
  • 10/27 – Storm damage in Lake Charles. Photo courtesy Jarred Abshire.
  • 10/27 – Storm damage in Lake Charles. Photo courtesy Jarred Abshire.
  • 10/27 – Storm damage in Lake Charles. Photo courtesy Jarred Abshire.
  • 10/27 – Storm damage in Lake Charles. Photo courtesy Jarred Abshire.
  • 10/27 – Storm damage in Lake Charles. Photo courtesy Jarred Abshire.
  • 10/27 – Storm damage in Lake Charles. Photo courtesy Jarred Abshire.
  • 10/27 – Storm damage in Lake Charles. Photo courtesy Jarred Abshire.
  • 10/27 – Storm damage in Lake Charles. Photo courtesy Jarred Abshire.
  • 10/27 – Storm damage in Lake Charles. Photo courtesy Jarred Abshire.
  • 10/27 – Storm damage in Lake Charles. Photo courtesy Jarred Abshire.
  • 10/27 – Storm damage in Lake Charles. Photo courtesy Jarred Abshire.
  • 10/27 – Storm damage in Lake Charles. Photo courtesy Jarred Abshire.
  • 10/27 – Storm damage in Lake Charles. Photo courtesy Jarred Abshire.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

83° / 64°
Scattered Strong Storms
Scattered Strong Storms 96% 83° 64°

Thursday

73° / 57°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 73° 57°

Friday

65° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 65° 55°

Saturday

71° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 71° 59°

Sunday

74° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 74° 61°

Monday

77° / 62°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 77° 62°

Tuesday

77° / 63°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 77° 63°

Hourly Forecast

82°

4 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
35%
82°

82°

5 PM
Scattered Strong Storms
44%
82°

81°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
81°

80°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
80°

80°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
80°

78°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
77°

77°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
77°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
75°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

72°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
72°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
15%
71°

69°

4 AM
Clear
3%
69°

67°

5 AM
Clear
3%
67°

66°

6 AM
Clear
3%
66°

65°

7 AM
Clear
3%
65°

65°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
65°

66°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
66°

68°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
68°

70°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
70°

71°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
71°

72°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
72°

72°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
72°

72°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
72°

