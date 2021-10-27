PHOTOS: Storm damage in Lake Charles. Possible tornado.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WGNO) — Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night, heavy downpours could lead to possible street flood advisories. Rainfall amounts will be between 1-3 inches in many spots, but the line will move quickly.

This is also posing widespread severe threats with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes possible. The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a level 3/5 Enhanced Risk for severe weather across WGNO’s viewing area.

The timing will be between 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. across southeast Louisiana. We’ve already had several tornado warnings today, so stay aware. A watch is issued until 10:00 p.m.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m., viewer photos began coming in, showing damage possibly caused by a tornado in Lake Charles.

The damage seen in the viewer photos is extensive. Several homes received moderate damage, while others look to have been leveled. Many fences and trees were downed.

The National Weather Service will not be able to confirm if this was in fact a tornado until sometime Thursday.

10/27 – Storm damage in Lake Charles. Photo courtesy Jarred Abshire.

