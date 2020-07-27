Photos: Flooding in Metairie

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

METAIRIE – Heavy storms dumped several inches of rain on the metro area this morning.

Floodwaters rippled across Metairie Road, nearly inundating Sal’s Sno-Balls, among many other businesses.

Elmwood also saw street flooding, as did parts of New Orleans East along Chef Menteur Highway.

