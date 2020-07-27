Photos: Flooding in Metairie

METAIRIE – Heavy storms dumped several inches of rain on the metro area this morning.

Floodwaters rippled across Metairie Road, nearly inundating Sal’s Sno-Balls, among many other businesses.

Elmwood also saw street flooding, as did parts of New Orleans East along Chef Menteur Highway.

Do you have videos or pictures of flooding or severe weather?

