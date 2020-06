NEW ORLEANS – An early morning thunderstorm has prompted flash flooding across the metro area

WGNO viewers are sending in pictures and videos of flooding in their neighborhoods.

Flooding in Lakeview

Tree down on Harris from S. Massa

Flooding at Elysian Fields at Dorgenois Street from J. Jacques

Flood waters from S. Massa

Flooded streets from S. Massa

Flooded Canal Street

Flooding on General Haig in Lakeview from K. Fasic

French Quarter flooding

Franklin Ave. flooding

Flooding in Lakeview1

Flooding near Tulane

Flooding in Sugar Hill neighborhood of Gentilly from C. Pedescleaux1

Flooding in Sugar Hill neighborhood of Gentilly from C. Pedescleaux

Photo by David Mora

Flooding in the French Quarter