METAIRIE, La. — Temperatures in the teens and rain in the forecast can only mean one thing… snow in Louisiana!

Even if it doesn’t stick, a down-south-snow-day is rare and Louisianans never need an excuse to celebrate.

Check out the photo gallery below, and send your pictures and videos to pics@wgno.com!

Snow-in-Sulphur-LA

Snow in Fort Polk

Ice in Ponchatoula

Ice covered trees in Prairieville

Icy streets in Lafayette

Sleet in Ponchatoula

Sleet in Watson, LA

Plants-wrapped-in-Mandeville

Cold-and-wet-in-LaPlace