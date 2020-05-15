Photo gallery: Flooding across Louisiana after Thursday night storms

The rain began Thursday morning and continued for nearly 24 hours, prompting flooding on both the north and south shores of Lake Pontchartrain. A possible tornado was sighted in the Mandeville area as well.

Major rainfall and flooding has been recorded in Tangipahoa Parish and St. Tammany Parish. Some areas near Goodbee and Bedico received around 16″ of rain with this storm. Significant flooding has been recorded in these areas as well. On the southshore, St. Charles received around 10″ of rain. MSY received 3-4 inches of rain about 45 minutes.

  • Covington flooding
  • Covington flooding
  • Covington flooding
  • Covington flooding
  • Flooding at Hannan High School
  • Covington flooding
  • Covington flooding
  • Lightning in Metairie
  • Covington flooding
  • Flooding at Hannan High School
  • Flooding in Mandeville

