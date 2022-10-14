Good Morning, New Orleans! Another gorgeous start to today out there as temperatures were in the 50s or 60s! After a muggy past couple of days, cool, dry air is back! Dewpoints remain in the 50s or 60s across the area which means dry air and low humidity. This trend will stick around all weekend before even bigger changes arrive next week.

Expect blue skies this afternoon. Daytime highs will remain in the low to mid 80s. Today will be beautiful. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid 60s north and south, so warmer than we were this morning. Sunday and Monday, we see humidity values briefly rise before quickly falling. At that point, slight rain chances do return for the first time in a while. A stronger cold front will come through early next week to bring humidity down all the more. Once it passes, our afternoon highs will only be in the 60s and 70s!

Our forecast for southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will be lovely.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Karl is now moving south back towards the Gulf! It will make landfall early Saturday morning before fading as a remnant low! No local issues, of course!

Have a great week!