Good Morning, New Orleans! Today is the third day of spring, and it finally feels more seasonal as we are waking up.

Right now, temperatures remain in the mid to upper 50s north of Lake Pontchartrain while southshore locations are near 60. We will quickly warm up this morning once the sun rises and wake up in the 50s again Thursday.

Highs today will be on the cool side in the mid 60s to around 70, about 15-20 degrees warmer than we were yesterday. Even warmer weather returns this afternoon as high temperatures rebound into the upper 70s, near 80s. Low 80s then stick around the rest of this week.

Rain chances remain low for the next couple of days, but another severe weather threat will likely ramp up Friday into Saturday morning. We are watching this system closely.