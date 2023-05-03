Good Morning, New Orleans! High pressure has moved into the region following the passage of a front over the weekend. This will keep humidity low through Thursday morning.

Tonight, temperatures will drop into mid to upper 50s for the Northshore. Locations south of Lake Pontchartrain will mostly see 60s thanks to more cloud cover.

For Wednesday, expect lots of sunshine with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Humidity will stay low as well.

Rain chances begin to rise slightly as we get closer to the weekend with a 20 to 40 percent chance each day Friday through Sunday.