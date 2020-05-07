Perfect today, storms tomorrow

Just more beautiful spring weather on the way for your Thursday

Just more beautiful spring weather on the way for your Thursday. Look for temperatures to say in the upper 70s for much of the afternoon. Lighter wind, plenty of sun and low humidity. Remember that sunscreen if you are out.

The next cold front is still scheduled to move through Friday evening and night. We’re looking at a line of storms coming through with that. This will be much needed rainfall. There is also the chance for some stronger storms along the line as it moves in.

The SPC has a low end severe threat right now for the western side of the area.

The main threat with this system will be isolated severe wind gusts as the line moves in. A low end threat for hail or a tornado also exists. Any severe weather should remain spotty.

A big cool down moves in again behind this front for the weekend.