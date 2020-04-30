Perfect spring weather

Weather

Beautiful weather will be the story to close out the work week and head into the weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Beautiful weather will be the story to close out the work week and head into the weekend. Cooler and drier air has moved in behind the cold front on Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to around 80 this afternoon with a northwest breeze at 10-15. Plenty of sun and low humidity will make for the perfect spring day.

After that another cool night on the way thanks to the dry air in place.

Temperatures will drop to around 50 across the northern areas Friday morning with low to mid 50s south. Another beautiful day on Friday with highs around 80.

We will warm up but stay dry through the weekend with mid 80s for highs followed by upper 80s early next week.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

79° / 61°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 79° 61°

Friday

81° / 64°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 81° 64°

Saturday

83° / 65°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 83° 65°

Sunday

85° / 68°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 85° 68°

Monday

87° / 71°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 87° 71°

Tuesday

89° / 72°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 89° 72°

Wednesday

86° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 86° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

69°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

72°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

72°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
72°

74°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

74°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

78°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

72°

8 PM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Clear
0%
71°

70°

10 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

11 PM
Clear
0%
69°

67°

12 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

1 AM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

2 AM
Clear
0%
65°

65°

3 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

4 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

5 AM
Clear
0%
63°

62°

6 AM
Clear
0%
62°

63°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

Popular

Latest News

More News