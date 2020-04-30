Perfect spring weather

Beautiful weather will be the story to close out the work week and head into the weekend

Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to around 80 this afternoon with a northwest breeze at 10-15. Plenty of sun and low humidity will make for the perfect spring day.

After that another cool night on the way thanks to the dry air in place.

Temperatures will drop to around 50 across the northern areas Friday morning with low to mid 50s south. Another beautiful day on Friday with highs around 80.

We will warm up but stay dry through the weekend with mid 80s for highs followed by upper 80s early next week.