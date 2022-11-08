Good Morning and a Happy Election Day! We woke up today to some lingering fog! You can expect another quiet forecast for your afternoon, but it’s going to be unseasonably warm again! A Dense Fog Advisory was issued until 8AM across River Parishes, but we should not see another one tomorrow morning!

Temperatures will warm into the low 80s if not mid 80s ahead of Wednesday’s cooler forecast. Humidity will stick around until tomorrow, really dropping off by mid-week. Another front will be moving in again late week, bringing a stunning and more seasonal weekend. We see very low rain chances ahead!

Subtropical Storm Nicole will make landfall in Florida Thursday, so we see less humidity with all of the moisture pulling east. The only impacts our area gets are breezy conditions Thursday and Friday.