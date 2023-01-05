Good Morning, New Orleans! Hopefully you were able to look up at that gorgeous full moon last night or this morning!

Our forecast for today will be beautiful with high pressure around the area! Expect wall to wall sunshine with temperatures rising into the 60s, possibly into the 70s.

You’re waking up tomorrow to much cooler weather as 30s, 40s and 50s return on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain Friday!

12th Night parades will be rolling with great weather on Friday as we welcome Carnival Season back!