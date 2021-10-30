Perfect fall weather for Halloween

Clear skies and calm winds will mean a chilly night on the way. Look for lows down in the mid to upper 40s Sunday morning on the north shore with low to mid 50s on the south shore.

Sunday is going to be a beautiful day. We will see sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Expect temperatures in the 60s during trick or treat time in the evening.

It looks like we stay nice into early next week with upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. Another cold front looks to move through Thursday with some rain and another shot of nice air by next weekend.