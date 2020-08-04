Pennsylvania farm grateful for the rain, hoping for more

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA — A farmer in Schuylkill County tells Eyewitness News he is thankful for just the right amount of rain and is hoping for more.





They say about a good inch of rain fell at Mar-K Farms from the tropical storm and they want 1-2 more inches every four days.

On their property they have:

600 acres of corn

170 acres of soybeans

80 acres of alfalfa

50 acres of wheat

220 head of dairy cattle

Reporter Julie Dunphy will have more on the farm on later editions of Eyewitness News.