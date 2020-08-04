Pennsylvania farm grateful for the rain, hoping for more

Weather

by: Julie Dunphy

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA — A farmer in Schuylkill County tells Eyewitness News he is thankful for just the right amount of rain and is hoping for more.

They say about a good inch of rain fell at Mar-K Farms from the tropical storm and they want 1-2 more inches every four days.

On their property they have:

  • 600 acres of corn
  • 170 acres of soybeans
  • 80 acres of alfalfa
  • 50 acres of wheat
  • 220 head of dairy cattle

Reporter Julie Dunphy will have more on the farm on later editions of Eyewitness News.

