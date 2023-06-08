We have showers and storms around the area Thursday afternoon. These will continue into the evening hours before dying down around 9-10PM. The main threats will be lightning and some gusty winds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected each afternoon for the next couple of days.

While a washout is not anticipated on any given day, rain chances will be at about 40 percent through Friday. Most models show fairly dry mornings with storms developing in the early afternoon.

Any storms that develop may produce frequent lightning and thunder, locally heavy downpours, and gusty winds. In stronger storms, hail will be possible as well. Most rain will come to an end shortly after sunset as we lose daytime heating that fuels the afternoon storms.

Highs through Friday will generally range from 90-92 and of course it will get cooler if any storms pop up nearby.

This weekend, temperatures are expected to warm into the low and possibly even mid 90s with more sunshine in the forecast. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will likely reach the triple digits Saturday and Sunday.

Latest indications are that we could see a storm cluster moving through on Saturday in the northwest flow. There are still some questions on this, but at least prepare for the chance for storms across a more widespread area Saturday afternoon.

In the tropics, development is not expected during the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center.