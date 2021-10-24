Pattern change on the way Wednesday!

Happy Sunday! Low rain chances, unseasonal heat, and clouds are back once again in your forecast for these next few afternoons. Yesterday, we were far warmer than usual during late October!

Overnight, over Northshore locations, 60s will be the theme with 70s south!

Mid week, we see another pattern change with one more real cold front moving through, bringing fall back again in southeast Louisiana. At that point, heavy downpours could lead to possible street flood advisories, so have a way you can receive warning information on hand. This is also likely posing widespread severe threats with damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes possible.

