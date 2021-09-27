Pattern change on the way Tuesday!

How nice is this weather across southeast Louisiana, though warmer than Sunday? After a cold front swept through last Wednesday, we have been enjoying lower humidity and cooler temperatures since, but they’re back on the rise.

Your forecast for our first official weekend of fall included nothing but sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! We’ll see a steady increase in afternoon highs now through late week. Again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 60s or low 70s. Across the Southshore, expect 70s!

Tomorrow, we start to reintroduce widespread rain chances! These stick around a few days before we see more improvements by this weekend. Again, look for heavy downpours in the afternoon on radar that could lead to possible street flooding with drainage systems covered by debris. Enjoy your seasonal, slightly warmer forecast for the next few days!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

77° / 75°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 77° 75°

Tuesday

84° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 84° 74°

Wednesday

82° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 82° 73°

Thursday

83° / 72°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 83° 72°

Friday

84° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 84° 72°

Saturday

84° / 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 84° 71°

Sunday

82° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 82° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
77°

77°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
77°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
77°

76°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
76°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
76°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

76°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

76°

6 AM
Few Showers
32%
76°

76°

7 AM
Showers
37%
76°

78°

8 AM
Showers
38%
78°

80°

9 AM
Showers
39%
80°

82°

10 AM
Showers
36%
82°

82°

11 AM
Showers
39%
82°

83°

12 PM
Showers
44%
83°

82°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
82°

83°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
83°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
82°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
82°

81°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
81°

80°

6 PM
Cloudy
22%
80°

79°

7 PM
Cloudy
16%
79°

78°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

9 PM
Cloudy
23%
77°

77°

10 PM
Cloudy
21%
77°

