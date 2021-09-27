Pattern change on the way Tuesday!

How nice is this weather across southeast Louisiana, though warmer than Sunday? After a cold front swept through last Wednesday, we have been enjoying lower humidity and cooler temperatures since, but they’re back on the rise.



Your forecast for our first official weekend of fall included nothing but sunshine with highs topping out about the low to mid 80s! We’ll see a steady increase in afternoon highs now through late week. Again, in Northshore locations, overnight lows will reach the 60s or low 70s. Across the Southshore, expect 70s!

Tomorrow, we start to reintroduce widespread rain chances! These stick around a few days before we see more improvements by this weekend. Again, look for heavy downpours in the afternoon on radar that could lead to possible street flooding with drainage systems covered by debris. Enjoy your seasonal, slightly warmer forecast for the next few days!

Keep up with additional information on WGNO.com and during Good Morning New Orleans.