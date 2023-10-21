NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Some patchy dense fog is possible across the area through early Sunday due to warm temperatures, humid air, and little wind.

Any fog that develops should burn off quickly as temperatures warm from the 50s and 60s to the mid and upper 80s.

Skies look to remain partly to mostly cloudy Sunday. Daily rain chances are close to zero through Wednesday with high pressure building into the region.

This next stretch of rain-free weather may lead to worsening drought conditions across the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S. A statewide burn ban is in effect for Louisiana until further notice.

Expect mid to upper 80s through the weekend and then low to mid 80s for most of next week.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts