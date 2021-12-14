Patchy dense fog developing

Visibilities continue to drop in spots Tuesday morning as warm and muggy air creates fog across the area. This will be patchy over the next few hours but could be dense at times so please be careful on that morning commute.

Otherwise the big story will be the warm temperatures over the next few days. We are going to see low to mid 70s through the afternoon today. Look for overnight lows to stay in the upper 50s to low 60s tonight.

Wednesday afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s and we will top out around 80 on Thursday and Friday. Patchy fog will be possible the next few mornings.

A few spotty showers will be possible Friday otherwise most rain chances hold off until the weekend.