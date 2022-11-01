Temperatures are very pleasant Tuesday as we start November with 70s late this afternoon that will be falling into the 60s this evening. Look for numbers to drop into the 50s and low 60s by Wednesday morning.

Quite a bit of cloud cover sticks around tonight and we may even see a passing shower north of I-12 overnight.

Temperatures will stay mild through the week with upper 70s Wednesday then warming to the low 80s Thursday and Friday and into the weekend. Humidity will increase a bit as well.

Right now the next rain chance looks to come in on Saturday as another front pushes into the area.