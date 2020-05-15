Parts of Covington underwater, Hannan High School flooded this morning

COVINGTON – Archbishop Hannan High School is underwater after strong storms lashed the North Shore overnight.

Several streets in Covington also remained flooded this morning, including LA 1085.

Video taken near the intersection of Interstate 12 and LA 1085, shows what appears to be a tornado forming last night.

The possible tornado was part of a storm system that moved through the parish late Thursday night, lasting into Friday morning.

