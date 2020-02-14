Parade weather this weekend

A big weekend of parades is upon us and the weather is going to cooperate for most of the time.

A big weekend of parades is upon us and the weather is going to cooperate for most of the time. First off on Friday evening expect chilly conditions after temperatures only warm into the upper 50s during the day. Once the sun goes down those will drop into the lower 50s.

After a cold start to the day Saturday temperatures will warm fairly quickly. We will see low to mid 60s through the afternoon. Increasing clouds but no rain to worry about until later Saturday night.

Sunday will be a different story as a storm system moves through in the morning. This system looks weak overall and should move quickly. However expect the chance for some showers early in the day. Right now that rain looks to move out by the afternoon time frame.

Temperatures will be a little warmer with mid to upper 60s.

