Parade weather this weekend

Weather

A big weekend of parades is upon us and the weather is going to cooperate for most of the time.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A big weekend of parades is upon us and the weather is going to cooperate for most of the time. First off on Friday evening expect chilly conditions after temperatures only warm into the upper 50s during the day. Once the sun goes down those will drop into the lower 50s.

After a cold start to the day Saturday temperatures will warm fairly quickly. We will see low to mid 60s through the afternoon. Increasing clouds but no rain to worry about until later Saturday night.

Sunday will be a different story as a storm system moves through in the morning. This system looks weak overall and should move quickly. However expect the chance for some showers early in the day. Right now that rain looks to move out by the afternoon time frame.

Temperatures will be a little warmer with mid to upper 60s.

As always stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest on your Carnival weather.

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

58° / 45°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 58° 45°

Saturday

68° / 58°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 68° 58°

Sunday

66° / 60°
Periods of rain early
Periods of rain early 90% 66° 60°

Monday

73° / 67°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 73° 67°

Tuesday

78° / 59°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 78° 59°

Wednesday

65° / 51°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 65° 51°

Thursday

54° / 46°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 54° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

57°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

57°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

54°

6 PM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

7 PM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

8 PM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

9 PM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

10 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

11 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

12 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

1 AM
Clear
0%
47°

47°

2 AM
Clear
0%
47°

47°

3 AM
Clear
0%
47°

47°

4 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

5 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

6 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

50°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

56°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
56°

59°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

62°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

65°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
65°

Popular

Latest News

More News