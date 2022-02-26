Cloudy skies and cool temperatures stick around for at least the next couple of days.

Temperatures should remain fairly steady in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees through the evening and overnight hours. Factoring in the wind at about 10 to 15 miles per hour, it will feel more like the lower 50s You’ll need layers to stay warm if you plan on being outside.

Heading into Sunday, another big day for Mardi Gras parades, temperatures will again be on the cooler side as cloud cover keeps us from heating up. Highs on Sunday will top out in the mid 50s along the Northshore with upper 50s to around 60 for locations south of Lake Pontchartrain.

A few showers will be possible on Sunday as a disturbance moves across the north Gulf. Any shower activity will be light and scattered with a rain chance near 50 percent, mainly in the morning hours. A couple of brief pop-up showers are possible in the afternoon, but the highest rain chance is between 7 a.m. and 12 noon.

Monday and Tuesday are looking nice. Look for high temperatures in the lower to mid 60s on Monday and near 70 degrees for Fat Tuesday.