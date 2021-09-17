Overall rain amounts low but isolated flooding possible

Showers are moving quickly to the north this morning with brief heavy downpours. That trend is going to continue and even expand through the morning and into the afternoon.

However it will not be an all day rainfall. These showers will move through quickly so any one spot will likely only see rain for 30 minutes at a time. The exception will be if the rain forms into bands where cells repeat over the same area. That would also be the biggest flood threat. In general the showers themselves would not create flooding but if you get them training over an area for any length of time it would be possible.

This trend continues through the weekend. Look for warm and muggy conditions with scattered showers pretty much each day through Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

After that it looks like a cold front will try to move through during the middle of the week. This would bring cooler temperatures and much lower humidity by the end of next week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 92% 84° 76°

Saturday

83° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 83° 75°

Sunday

85° / 75°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 73% 85° 75°

Monday

85° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 85° 76°

Tuesday

86° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 74°

Wednesday

81° / 65°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 81° 65°

Thursday

78° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 78° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
97%
82°

83°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
92%
83°

83°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
83°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
84°

84°

3 PM
Cloudy
17%
84°

83°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

5 PM
Cloudy
23%
82°

81°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

80°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
78°

78°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
78°

78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

77°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
77°

77°

2 AM
Showers
35%
77°

77°

3 AM
Showers
35%
77°

77°

4 AM
Showers
44%
77°

77°

5 AM
Showers
48%
77°

77°

6 AM
Showers
52%
77°

77°

7 AM
Showers
51%
77°

78°

8 AM
Showers
47%
78°

80°

9 AM
Showers
47%
80°

81°

10 AM
Showers
51%
81°

