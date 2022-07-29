Look for a drier pattern across the area over the next couple of days, but that doesn’t mean showers and storms won’t develop. It looks like the overall rain chance on Saturday will be around 40% and then down to 30% on Sunday. There will likely be some of those downpours popping up along I-10 and the New Orleans metro area as we’ve seen the past couple of days.

Temperatures will be warmer through the weekend with low to mid 90s. The hottest numbers will be farther inland.

After that look for higher rain chances to return as we head into next week. Scattered showers and storms will be back in the forecast by Monday with locally heavy rain possible again through the week.