Over a FOOT of rain in parts of the Northshore. Dangerous flash flooding ongoing.

Staggering rainfall totals across the Northshore between Hammond & Covington. Over a FOOT of rain near Goodbee. Multiple houses and businesses with water entering along Highway 22 southeast of Robert.

Viewer reports of 11.28″ of rain in Goodbee, Louisiana with doppler radar indicating 12-15″ of rain possible in spots.

More flooding rain in the River Parishes near Laplace, Luling where 5-8 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flood warning in effect until 1:30AM.

This heavy rainfall is crawling into the Metro area south of Lake Pontchartrain. Be aware. Park high with the threat for flooding into the overnight.