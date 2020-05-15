Over a FOOT of rain in parts of the Northshore. Dangerous flash flooding ongoing.

Weather

Staggering rainfall totals across the Northshore between Hammond & Covington. Over a FOOT of rain near Goodbee. Multiple houses and businesses with water entering along Highway 22 southeast of Robert.

Viewer reports of 11.28″ of rain in Goodbee, Louisiana with doppler radar indicating 12-15″ of rain possible in spots.

More flooding rain in the River Parishes near Laplace, Luling where 5-8 inches of rain has fallen. Flash flood warning in effect until 1:30AM.

This heavy rainfall is crawling into the Metro area south of Lake Pontchartrain. Be aware. Park high with the threat for flooding into the overnight.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

80° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 80° 73°

Friday

80° / 72°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 90% 80° 72°

Saturday

84° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 84° 73°

Sunday

81° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 81° 72°

Monday

82° / 66°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 82° 66°

Tuesday

82° / 64°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 82° 64°

Wednesday

82° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 82° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
75°

75°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
77°

78°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
78°

79°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

80°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

80°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

80°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

80°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
80°

79°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
79°

79°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

79°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
79°

78°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
76°

