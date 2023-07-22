NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Over 1,000 people are without power and a Mandeville road is closed following severe thunderstorms in the Greater New Orleans area Saturday, July 22, according to the Entergy outage map.

A flash flood warning was issued for Jefferson, Orleans and St. Bernard Parishes until 10:30 p.m. by the National Weather Service at 7:30 p.m., along with a severe thunderstorm warning.

According to the Entergy outage map, as of 8:30 p.m. Saturday, over 500 people were without power in Elmwood, over 500 on the West Bank, over 80 in the Central Business District and almost 70 in Kenner.

In addition to power outages, a tree fell along the West Causeway Approach in Mandeville.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. as storms moved through, and Mandeville Police had to block the lanes moving north toward Highway 22.

As a result, drivers were directed to North Causeway Boulevard.

To account for any street flooding, neutral ground parking will be allowed until 10 a.m. Sunday, July 23, according to a tweet from NOLA Ready.