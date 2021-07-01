Our 4th of July forecast looks a lot like today!

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler with humidity and a few storms keeping temperatures lower across both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Feels like conditions are now ranging between the upper 70s and low 80s.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s once again today. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Tonight, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out with about a 50% threat of showers. Watch for localized heavy downpours that could lead to street flooding in some areas, much like we were seeing earlier this week.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly upper 80s or low 90s by late week, feeling much hotter! Typical forecasts for early July!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters locally! Tropical Storm Elsa has formed and will likely enter the Gulf of Mexico near the southern tip of Florida early next week. We are watching it closely!

Keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day Thursday! Catch us live again during Good Morning New Orleans!