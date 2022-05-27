Happy Friday! Skies are clear as dry air has moved in and that will lead us to some beautiful weather into the holiday weekend. Numbers are pretty straightforward over the next couple of days. Look for a cool night with the upper 50s to low 60s north with mid to upper 60s south.

Over the weekend we will see plenty of sun each afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s close to 90 across the area each day. Look for humidity to come back on Memorial Day with the upper 80s again.

There could be a passing shower or two on Memorial Day but nothing significant at this time. Humidity will increase as we go through next week.