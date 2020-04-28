Breaking News
One-two punch of strong thunderstorms tonight-tomorrow.

Weather

Gorgeous weather returns by Thursday!

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Stay weather aware over the next 24 hours as two rounds of strong thunderstorms expected across south Louisiana!

Round #1 of strong thunderstorms moving into southeast Louisiana presently.

Batch of strong thunderstorms moving into Baton Rouge with gusty winds & heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms moving east at 20mph.

High resolution forecast models showcase slight weakening as the thunderstorms move into southeast Louisiana.

However, few strong thunderstorms appear likely this evening into early tonight. Main risks: gusty winds, lightning, & heavy rainfall. Potential for localized flash flooding with .50-2 inches of rain.

The primary timeframe for heavy rainfall & thunderstorms across southeast LA will be from 6PM-12AM tonight with round #1.

Round #2 arrives Wednesday morning between 5AM-11AM. All of southeast LA is within a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms with primary risk of damaging winds, hail, & localized flash flooding.

With the potential of gusty winds, expect sporadic power outages across the area.

After this batch of thunderstorms Wednesday morning, an isolated rain chance through Wednesday evening before cooler & drier air arrives Wednesday night-Friday!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 72°
Thunderstorms developing late
Thunderstorms developing late 50% 82° 72°

Wednesday

77° / 62°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 100% 77° 62°

Thursday

79° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 79° 61°

Friday

82° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 82° 65°

Saturday

85° / 68°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 85° 68°

Sunday

88° / 71°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 88° 71°

Monday

89° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

74°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

4 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

74°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
74°

75°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
75°

74°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
74°

74°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
74°

72°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
72°

72°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
72°

73°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

74°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
74°

75°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

