One-two punch of strong thunderstorms tonight-tomorrow.

Stay weather aware over the next 24 hours as two rounds of strong thunderstorms expected across south Louisiana!

Round #1 of strong thunderstorms moving into southeast Louisiana presently.

Batch of strong thunderstorms moving into Baton Rouge with gusty winds & heavy rainfall. Thunderstorms moving east at 20mph.

High resolution forecast models showcase slight weakening as the thunderstorms move into southeast Louisiana.

However, few strong thunderstorms appear likely this evening into early tonight. Main risks: gusty winds, lightning, & heavy rainfall. Potential for localized flash flooding with .50-2 inches of rain.

The primary timeframe for heavy rainfall & thunderstorms across southeast LA will be from 6PM-12AM tonight with round #1.

Round #2 arrives Wednesday morning between 5AM-11AM. All of southeast LA is within a Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms with primary risk of damaging winds, hail, & localized flash flooding.

With the potential of gusty winds, expect sporadic power outages across the area.

After this batch of thunderstorms Wednesday morning, an isolated rain chance through Wednesday evening before cooler & drier air arrives Wednesday night-Friday!